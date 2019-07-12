Reviewing New Gold Inc. (NGD)’s and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -1.85 0.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of New Gold Inc. and Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -38.2% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Gold Inc. and Gold Standard Ventures Corp are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 18.03% respectively. New Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, Gold Standard Ventures Corp has 42.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16%

For the past year New Gold Inc. has 5.71% stronger performance while Gold Standard Ventures Corp has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gold Standard Ventures Corp beats New Gold Inc.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.