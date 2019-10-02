Reviewing New Gold Inc. (NGD)’s and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s results

Both New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold Inc. 1 -1.84 509.76M -1.82 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 9 8.40 157.78M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates New Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold Inc. 42,654,171,199.06% 0% 0% Eldorado Gold Corporation 1,813,563,218.39% -11.6% -8.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that New Gold Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Gold Inc.

Analyst Ratings

New Gold Inc. and Eldorado Gold Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Eldorado Gold Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a -21.98% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.1% of New Gold Inc. shares and 75.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of New Gold Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06% Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36%

For the past year New Gold Inc. was less bullish than Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Summary

New Gold Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.