Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s results

This is a contrast between New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38

In table 1 we can see New Frontier Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Frontier Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation -0.03% 1.11% 2.56% 4.48% 0% 2.35% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors New Frontier Corporation.