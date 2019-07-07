Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s results

This is a contrast between New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|89.38
In table 1 we can see New Frontier Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
New Frontier Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|-0.03%
|1.11%
|2.56%
|4.48%
|0%
|2.35%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.19%
|0.79%
|2.53%
|0%
|0%
|2.85%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 4 of the 4 factors New Frontier Corporation.
