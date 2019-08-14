Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Frontier Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Frontier Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors New Frontier Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.