Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has New Frontier Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
New Frontier Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors New Frontier Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.