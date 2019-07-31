Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|6,185
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of New Frontier Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of New Frontier Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|-0.03%
|1.11%
|2.56%
|4.48%
|0%
|2.35%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
