Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s results

Both New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 6,185 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of New Frontier Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of New Frontier Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation -0.03% 1.11% 2.56% 4.48% 0% 2.35% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.