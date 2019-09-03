Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s results

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Table 1 highlights New Frontier Corporation and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of New Frontier Corporation and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares and 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors New Frontier Corporation.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.