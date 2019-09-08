Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
Table 1 demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats New Frontier Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.