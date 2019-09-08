Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats New Frontier Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.