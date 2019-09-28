Reviewing New Frontier Corporation (NFC)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 27.84M 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 -0.33 28.07M -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of New Frontier Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 273,477,406.68% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 1,526,456,033.50% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Frontier Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 90.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 82.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has 4.29% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.