Reviewing New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)’s and China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s results

As Real Estate Development companies, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 61 3.50 N/A 1.02 59.75 China HGS Real Estate Inc. 1 0.87 N/A 0.11 7.82

Demonstrates New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. China HGS Real Estate Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is presently more expensive than China HGS Real Estate Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% -10.5% 1.5% China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. China HGS Real Estate Inc. has a 2.97 beta and it is 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s share held by insiders. Competitively, China HGS Real Estate Inc. has 86.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.49% 3.97% -3.17% 12.88% -12.73% 9.03% China HGS Real Estate Inc. 8.69% 4.88% -18.21% -19.32% -44.8% -8.09%

For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has 9.03% stronger performance while China HGS Real Estate Inc. has -8.09% weaker performance.

Summary

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership beats China HGS Real Estate Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.