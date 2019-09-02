Reviewing New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s results

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy Inc.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NextDecade Corporation’s 116.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.16 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, NextDecade Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance while NextDecade Corporation has -8.89% weaker performance.

Summary

New Concept Energy Inc. beats NextDecade Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.