Reviewing New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s results

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 13.65 N/A -0.13 0.00 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.31 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights New Concept Energy Inc. and Mexco Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.82 and it happens to be 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Mexco Energy Corporation has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

New Concept Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.9 and 21.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mexco Energy Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. New Concept Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mexco Energy Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. was less bullish than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Summary

Mexco Energy Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.