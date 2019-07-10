Reviewing New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 14.35 N/A -0.22 0.00 ConocoPhillips 64 1.79 N/A 6.18 10.05

Demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of New Concept Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ConocoPhillips has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. is 30 while its Current Ratio is 30. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ConocoPhillips.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown New Concept Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively ConocoPhillips has a consensus target price of $80.75, with potential upside of 34.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. and ConocoPhillips has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 76%. 59.6% are New Concept Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29% ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while ConocoPhillips had bearish trend.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 6 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.