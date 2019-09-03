Reviewing New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s results

Since New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.63 N/A -0.13 0.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.10 N/A 0.24 28.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of New Concept Energy Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Comstock Resources Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 and a Quick Ratio of 21.9. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 3.9%. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.