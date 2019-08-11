Reviewing Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU)’s and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s results

Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nevsun Resources Ltd and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nevsun Resources Ltd and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.9% of Nevsun Resources Ltd shares and 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. 92.68% are Nevsun Resources Ltd’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

Summary

Trilogy Metals Inc. beats Nevsun Resources Ltd on 2 of the 3 factors.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.