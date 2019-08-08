Reviewing Nevsun Resources Ltd (NSU)’s and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)’s results

Both Nevsun Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nevsun Resources Ltd and Entree Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nevsun Resources Ltd and Entree Resources Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nevsun Resources Ltd and Entree Resources Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 43.9% and 25.6% respectively. Insiders owned 92.68% of Nevsun Resources Ltd shares. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Entree Resources Ltd. beats Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.