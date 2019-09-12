Reviewing Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s results

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 64 7.39 N/A -2.50 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 38 8.77 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nevro Corp. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, OrthoPediatrics Corp. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nevro Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Nevro Corp. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Nevro Corp. has a -22.02% downside potential and an average target price of $70.8. Competitively the average target price of OrthoPediatrics Corp. is $53, which is potential 42.78% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, OrthoPediatrics Corp. is looking more favorable than Nevro Corp., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nevro Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Nevro Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Nevro Corp. has stronger performance than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats Nevro Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.