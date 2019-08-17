Reviewing Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s results

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 59 6.58 N/A -2.50 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 2299.54 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates Nevro Corp. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nevro Corp. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.3 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. Its rival Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Motus GI Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nevro Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Nevro Corp. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp. has an average target price of $66.5, and a -17.66% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nevro Corp. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.7%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Nevro Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Nevro Corp. has 71.92% stronger performance while Motus GI Holdings Inc. has -13.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.