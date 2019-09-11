Reviewing Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 64 6.81 N/A -2.50 0.00 Medtronic plc 96 4.68 N/A 3.40 29.96

Table 1 demonstrates Nevro Corp. and Medtronic plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nevro Corp. and Medtronic plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Nevro Corp. has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Medtronic plc’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Medtronic plc has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nevro Corp. and Medtronic plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67

The downside potential is -18.68% for Nevro Corp. with average price target of $70.8. Competitively Medtronic plc has an average price target of $112.56, with potential upside of 4.46%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Medtronic plc is looking more favorable than Nevro Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nevro Corp. and Medtronic plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84%. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Nevro Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Medtronic plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year Nevro Corp. was more bullish than Medtronic plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Medtronic plc beats Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.