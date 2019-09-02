Reviewing Nevro Corp. (NVRO)’s and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 62 6.86 N/A -2.50 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nevro Corp. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nevro Corp. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Risk & Volatility

Nevro Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.29. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Dynatronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nevro Corp. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$70.8 is Nevro Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -15.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nevro Corp. shares and 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Nevro Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year Nevro Corp. had bullish trend while Dynatronics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dynatronics Corporation.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.