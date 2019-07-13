Reviewing Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (UWN)’s and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s results

We are contrasting Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 2 17765804.00 N/A 0.05 54.89 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 9 0.96 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.6% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. Its rival Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Competitively the average target price of Caesars Entertainment Corporation is $12.25, which is potential 3.46% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.1% of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.27% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 27.69% of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. -0.4% -0.27% -0.8% 2.92% -0.76% 3.78% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 2.91% -2.13% -2.34% 7.87% -26.85% 35.2%

For the past year Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. was less bullish than Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Summary

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote BobÂ’s Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota. As of April 30, 2017, it operated approximately 658 slot machines in approximately 16 locations in Deadwood, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. is a subsidiary of Far East Golden Resources Investment Limited.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.