Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 105 67.49 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neurotrope Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 while its Current Ratio is 23.1. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neurotrope Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, which is potential 12.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 88.2%. Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.97%. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.