Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neurotrope Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.78. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 while its Current Ratio is 23.1. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 37.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 25.4%. Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.