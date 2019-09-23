Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 9.83 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurotrope Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neurotrope Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurotrope Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 52.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.