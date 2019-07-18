Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurotrope Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neurotrope Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.78 beta means Neurotrope Inc.’s volatility is 178.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.31 beta.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 27.5%. 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.