Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.3 beta means Neurotrope Inc.’s volatility is 130.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s beta is 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival MannKind Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 consensus target price and a 208.33% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Neurotrope Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.