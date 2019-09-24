Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility and Risk

Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.