Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurotrope Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 277,911,020.51% -77.2% -70.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,703,528.08% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 51.6% respectively. Insiders owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.