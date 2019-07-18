Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.88 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurotrope Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neurotrope Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Neurotrope Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.78. From a competition point of view, Chimerix Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential -2.52% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 80.1%. About 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.