Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 19.73 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Neurotrope Inc. and Athenex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neurotrope Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, Athenex Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neurotrope Inc. and Athenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 2.04% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 32% respectively. Insiders held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Comparatively, Athenex Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Athenex Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.