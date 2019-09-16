Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.94 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurotrope Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 2.35 beta is the reason why it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 while its Current Ratio is 23.1. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neurotrope Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 69.65% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. About 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.