Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.72 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurotrope Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurotrope Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.78 beta, while its volatility is 178.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s 265.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.65 beta.

Liquidity

23.1 and 23.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -80.86% and its consensus target price is $0.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 13.8%. About 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.