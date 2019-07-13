Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s results

Since Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 83.30 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurotrope Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Neurotrope Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 178.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.78 beta. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 and a Quick Ratio of 23.1. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $24.17, which is potential 478.23% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.