Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

We are contrasting Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.61 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Neurotrope Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Neurotrope Inc. has a beta of 2.78 and its 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 and a Quick Ratio of 23.1. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.97%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has 103.08% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.