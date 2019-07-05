Reviewing Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)’s and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s results

This is a contrast between Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 16 4.14 N/A -1.51 0.00 Syneos Health Inc. 47 1.18 N/A 0.20 212.84

In table 1 we can see Neuronetics Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuronetics Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Syneos Health Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Neuronetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuronetics Inc. and Syneos Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Syneos Health Inc. has an average price target of $51, with potential upside of 0.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuronetics Inc. and Syneos Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Syneos Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69% Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend while Syneos Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syneos Health Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.