Reviewing Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)’s and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s results

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 15 4.23 N/A -1.51 0.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.33 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuronetics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuronetics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 83.8% -80%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuronetics Inc. are 8.9 and 8.7. Competitively, Bionano Genomics Inc. has 5.1 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuronetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Neuronetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.6% of Bionano Genomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Neuronetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69% Bionano Genomics Inc. -24.36% -26.26% -28.24% -56.81% 0% -43.99%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. was less bearish than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Neuronetics Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.