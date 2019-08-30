Reviewing NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)’s and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.53 0.00 OraSure Technologies Inc. 9 2.51 N/A 0.02 347.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NeuroMetrix Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.49 beta indicates that NeuroMetrix Inc. is 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OraSure Technologies Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuroMetrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.63%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year OraSure Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Summary

OraSure Technologies Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.