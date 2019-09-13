Reviewing NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)’s and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.53 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 739 5.88 N/A 20.91 36.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NeuroMetrix Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeuroMetrix Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s 0.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. NeuroMetrix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeuroMetrix Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 99.3%. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.63%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance while Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has 33.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.