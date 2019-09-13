Reviewing NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)’s and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s results

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.53 0.00 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 77 12.20 N/A -1.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeuroMetrix Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NeuroMetrix Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuroMetrix Inc. are 1.8 and 1.4. Competitively, iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 3.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NeuroMetrix Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 1.51% and its average price target is $80.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeuroMetrix Inc. and iRhythm Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 0%. 3.63% are NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance while iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 19.66% stronger performance.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.