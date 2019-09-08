Reviewing NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)’s and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s results

Since NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 4.01 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuroMetrix Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Volatility & Risk

NeuroMetrix Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. NeuroMetrix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NeuroMetrix Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential upside is 72.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.8% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.