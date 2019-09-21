Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.31 N/A -0.47 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.76 N/A -2.94 0.00

Demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.33% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $111.25. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 15.89% and its consensus target price is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.