Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.68 N/A -0.47 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.56% and an $108.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.