Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.69 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.8 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Its rival Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, with potential upside of 22.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.