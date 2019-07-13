Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 14.88 N/A -0.47 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 20 8.50 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 22.99% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $105.4. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 8.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.