Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.36 N/A -0.47 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 585.66 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.09% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $108.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53.6%. About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.