Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

We are comparing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.49 90.21M -0.47 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.59 17.15M 35.15 2.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 93,307,819.61% -9.1% -4.2% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 17,990,139.52% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$111.25 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 23.71%. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target is $132, while its potential upside is 29.64%. The results provided earlier shows that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.