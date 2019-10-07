Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.50 90.21M -0.47 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 93,404,431.56% -9.1% -4.2% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,750,822,339.33% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 23.98% at a $111.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.