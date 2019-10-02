Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.49 90.21M -0.47 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 93,115,194.05% -9.1% -4.2% Genfit SA 165,464,222.35% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 25.10% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $111.25. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 286.99% and its average target price is $56.5. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.