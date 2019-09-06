Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 15.20 N/A -0.47 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 143.69 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 9.34% upside potential and a consensus target price of $108.25. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.33, while its potential upside is 24.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.8% respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.