Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.01 N/A -0.47 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 10.49 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.7 and it happens to be 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, ChemoCentryx Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 23.65% upside potential and a consensus price target of $105.4. Competitively the average price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, which is potential 195.48% upside. The results provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.