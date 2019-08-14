Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

Since Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.35 N/A -0.47 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 14.16% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $108.25. Competitively the consensus price target of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 171.49% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.